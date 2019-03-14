Clear
Mayor Norton is tutor-for-a-day with Minnesota Math Corps

It is Americorps Week.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is Math Week, proclaimed by Governor Tim Walz, as well as Americorps week. Minnesota Math Corps and Reading Corps are a part of the service program.

On Thursday, Math Corps tutor Ginny Amundson trained Mayor Kim Norton to be a tutor-for-the-day. They worked with two students together at Riverside Elementary School.

"The students I work with are just below proficiency, so these are the students who a lot of times don't get special help but they still have needs," explains Amundson.

According to Minnesota Math Corps, 40% of Minnesota 8th graders are below grade level proficiency in math.

