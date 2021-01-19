Mayor Norton hopes new position with city will create more diversity and inclusion in community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester has created a new position - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director.

Mayor Kim Norton says she hopes this position will help the city and those who live here.

Mayor Norton says she wants to make sure every single person working and living here in Rochester feels like they can call this city home.

She says the city wants to be a place with job and economic opportunities for everyone who wants to live here.

Mayor Norton says, in order for this to happen, it takes everyone working together and taking the right steps to get there.

She feels there are two things she hopes the person in this position will bring to the table.

She wants someone who understands the complexity of policies and issues and can review old policies with a focus on justice and equity and someone with good communication and engagement skills so they can be a voice for the community.

"It's important that everyone feels they have a voice. Elected officials are supposed to be that voice for somone, but if you haven't walked in someone else's shoes, if you don't have that lived experience of other cultures, other races ... you can try, but you're really not always hitting the mark when you need to," says Mayor Norton.

She says the city is very close to making a formal offer for this job and the announcement may be as early as the beginning of next week.