Mayor Norton has big goals and priorities for Rochester in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn- Mayor Kim Norton will have a busy 2021. On Monday, she will welcome new council members to the city council. Some of the new members consist of Mark Bransford, Brook Carlson, Molly Dennis, and Kelly Rae Kirpatrick. A new city adminstrator, Alison Zelms, will be joining them. Zelms will be replacing Steve Rymer who is stepping down.

"One of our biggest goals will be onboarding new members and working to become a team," explained Norton.

The Med City will also see a list of projects this year. those consist of the growth of Destination Medical Center and Riverfront project. Mayor Norton also plans to work more on community engagement.

"We've been working really hard on community engagement,"said Norton. "How do we engaged our community in the growth and development that we have so that we feel its done with them, not to them, and that they are part of it."

The Mayor also plans to work on substainability which has been one of her goals since she took office in 2019. She was reconized earlier this month for her efforts to make The Med City greener. She is also looking foward to seeing the COVID-19 vaccine adminstered to residents and staff at nursing homes and senior living facilities.

"One of the great hopes is that because we know our senior population and medicallly vulnerable people are also most vulnerable to the virus and getting the severe side effects, we need to get the vaccine to those people as quickly as possible."

Olmsted County was recently steady with the number of COVId-19 deaths, however, there has been an uptick. As of December 26, 56 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.