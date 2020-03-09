Mayor Norton declares March Colorectal Cancer Awarenss Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday morning at the Sandra J. Schultz American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Mayor Kim Norton delcared March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women, and the second most deadly. When detected early, there's a 90% survival rate. Less than 40% of people are diagnosed early, mostly due to low testing rates.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness of the importance of getting screened and taking preventative measures such as eating healthy and staying active.