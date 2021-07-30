Mayor Norton declared Friday 'Mayo Clinic Day' in Rochester

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has declared Friday "Mayo Clinic Day" in the city.

You can read the proclamation below:

WHEREAS, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been named the number one

hospital in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals”

rankings for the sixth consecutive year; and

WHEREAS, Mayo Clinic has received more annual number one rankings from U.S. News

& World Report and other health care rating organizations than any other health care

provider; and

WHEREAS, Mayo Clinic achieved this recognition in the face of COVID-19. Mayo Clinic

staff responded to the challenge, supporting those impacted by COVID-19 in Rochester,

Minnesota, and contributing to the global COVID-19 response; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rochester recognizes the hard work, commitment, compassion,

and excellence that Mayo Clinic staff bring to patients every day, which helps make

Rochester, Minnesota, a beacon for patients from around the world; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rochester is proud to be the home of Mayo Clinic.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Kim Norton, Mayor of the City of Rochester,

do hereby declare July 30, 2021 to be

Mayo Clinic Day