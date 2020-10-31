Mayor Norton concerned about COVID following Friday's Trump Rally

On Friday - The City of Rochester was able to accomodate President Trump's campaign rally at RST while meeting state guidelines - with a hope of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The invite-only event was limited to two hundred fifty people, and seats were well distanced -- but that wasn't the case outside the airport - where thousands gathered without an invitation.

Covid cases are on the rise in Minnesota and hospitals are starting to feel the impact throughout the midwest.

Mayor Norton is feeling concerned about the potential impact the crowds could have on local Coronavirus numbers. “There's a lot of mixed feelings throughout the community about this, and I feel like as a city we did what we could to mitigate harm, and now we just are holding our breath that we don't have an increase."

She says COVID-19 cases in the county will be monitored for the next couple of weeks following the rally.

With Election Day just three days away - Mayor Norton also wants to assure voters that polling places will be staffed with well-trained judges to help keep everyone safe.