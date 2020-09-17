Mayor Norton commits to National Night Out

ROCHESTER, Minn- Wednesday Mayor Kim Norton committed to the City of Rochester to join National Night Out. The mayor signed a proclamation at City Hall Wednesday morning. The event is usually held in August but was pushed back to October because of the pandemic.

Sgt. Ryan Manguson with the Rochester Police Department says this campaign has been popular with Rochester residents. National Night Out provides an opportunity for law enforcement to get out in the community and build relationships. Officers will participate both in person and virtually.

"We have some guidelines,” said Manguson. “So the officers will be wearing masks. They will be social distancing while they are there. Keeping their stays short so it helps minimize that Covid exposure risk for both the community and the officers."

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday October 6th.