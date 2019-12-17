Mayor Norton asking Rochester residents to sign a sustainability pledge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is encouraging Rochester residents to join in making a commitment to improving sustainability in the community. It's intended to help community members to commit to making small changes to their lives to help the planet.
Mayor Norton launched the pledge on Monday night following the City Council Study Session.
To view the pledge, click here.
