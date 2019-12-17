Clear

Mayor Norton asking Rochester residents to sign a sustainability pledge

Mayor Norton launched the pledge on Monday night following the City Council Study Session.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is encouraging Rochester residents to join in making a commitment to improving sustainability in the community. It's intended to help community members to commit to making small changes to their lives to help the planet.

Mayor Norton launched the pledge on Monday night following the City Council Study Session.

To view the pledge, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Community Events