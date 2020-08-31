Mayor Norton Pushes for Healthier Habits in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a push for healthier habits from city hall. Mayor Kim Norton is rolling out a new initiative that aims to help Rochester residents take steps to becoming more active.

Mayor Norton is kicking off her Move with the Mayor September Challenge, encouraging residents across the city to incorporate 30 minutes of movement into each day throughout September.

"Move with the Mayor is really focused on the month of September," said Mayor Norton. "Asking folks to do some activity every day, whether it be walk to a park, or have a standing meeting."

People of all ages are invited to join the initiative, but the program places a particular emphasis on seniors, who are prone to dangerous heart conditions.

"The focus right now is on heart health and stroke prevention," Mayor Norton continued. "Those are the main focuses, and every community has individuals that struggle with those."

The science is clear - public health experts say a half-hour of movement every day, or more, reduces your risk of stroke, heart disease, and many other debilitating conditions. Ken Baerg, the operations director of 125 Live, says for people above 65 years old, moving every day could mean the difference between living independently or with help.

"The more active you are, the more likely you're able to maintain your activities of daily living, and just live the level of independence the highest possible you can."

And with winter on it's way, now may be the perfect time to get outside and take in the fresh air.