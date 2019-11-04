Mayor: NIACC reaches agreement to use Mason City's multi-purpose arena; other details released

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City mayor Bill Schickel announced a number of news items Monday morning regarding the River City Renaissance project.

Schickel said the city has reached an agreement with NIACC to provide certain tickets and bookings for the new downtown multi-purpose arena.

That agreement will go before the city council Tuesday to contract for certain services, he said.

The city has also received a final agreement with Mason City Youth Hockey to use the arena. The lease payments will be $81,000 annually.

Finally, Schickel said the developer of the Hyatt Place Hotel, planned to go downtown, will be at Tuesday’s city council meeting to provide an update.