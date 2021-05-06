Mayor Kim Norton responds to Minnesota's loosening COVID restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says while we can look forward to a much more relaxed summer we will still need to be smart.

Governor Tim Walz announced COVID-19 restrictions will start loosening on Friday and nearly all statewide restrictions will end by May 29.

The governor also announced once 70% of residents get vaccinated across the state or by July 1st the statewide mask mandate will end.

Mayor Norton says for those that aren’t vaccinated yet it might still be a kind gesture to wear a mask to protect them.

Norton explained, “When we can hit that 70% vaccination rate people are going to be taking a risk but I think we need to remember that risk is very real and people are still concerned about it. So, I hope people will take precautions, and if you're not vaccinated and you're going to be in a crowded indoor space even after July, put a mask on. Be kind to others.”

Norton also added she’s hopeful having fewer restrictions will help businesses get back on their feet after an extremely difficult year for our local economy.

“I think that businesses are going to be excited about these changes,” said Norton. “Outdoor venues starting right away are going to have fewer restrictions. The outdoor patios are going to see a difference right away. Those with indoor dining by the end of the month will be able to get back to normal.”

Starting at noon on Friday there will be no more mandatory closing times for bars or restaurants and no limit for dining.