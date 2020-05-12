Mayor Kim Norton responds to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony

Rochester leaders are responding to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Mayor Kim Norton said the decision to reopen won’t be made at city hall; that’s up to state leaders.

However, testimony from health experts like Dr. Fauci need to be weighed heavily when making that choice.

In Fauci’s testimony he expressed his concerns that if state or cities attempt to get back to normal too soon it could disregard checkpoints that were put into guidelines about when it is safe to proceed.

He went on to say that there’s a real risk an outbreak could be triggered that we couldn’t control. That may lead to some suffering and death that could otherwise be avoided.

Norton says his advice could mean we’ll see even slower reopening across the state.

Norton explained, “Some of them may take a pause and we’ll just have to wait and see if our governor is one of those who chooses to take a pause or whether he feels confident with the science we have in our state because every state is slightly different that we are moving in the right direction and the right precautions he may continue to still move forward I just think we’ll wait and see.

Norton said the city of Rochester will of course reopen at some point but it will have to be done with guidance from experts like Fauci.

“I'm sure that the governor is listening to that advice and that will help him to determine what he's going to do on the 18th, which is the day that his current stay at home order goes to. He'll have some decisions to make between now and then and the city of Rochester will comply,” she added.