Mayor Kim Norton, Rep. Liebling weigh in on Rochester's new COVID-19 mass vaccination site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Access to the COVID-19 vaccine could improve following Gov. Tim Walz's announcement of a new mass vaccination site in Rochester.

Walz says he hopes to give more Minnesotans access to the vaccine where they live. It will be the third site in the state joining Duluth and Minneapolis.

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as e FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as e

The site will administer shots to roughly 1,500 Minnesotans age 65+ along with educators and childcare professionals during the first week of operation.

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) says having the infrastructure in Rochester is a step in the right direction as many are still counting on the government to allocate more vaccines for distribution.

She explained, "Having more sites doesn't necessarily mean there's more vaccine available but ultimately when there is more vaccine s this will give people more options about where to go and make it more convenient. For some people it's going to be easier to get to this location but for others it will be easier to go to their own health care provider."

Mayor Kim Norton also weighed in on the news saying hopefully this means vaccines will soon be distributed to individuals beyond the first priority groups.

Norton said, "I think it's good news for our area. I know they're going to start with the 65 and older and take that particular population as a starting place and then we'll move into the other groups."

Liebling added, "People who have different types of health conditions that make them vulnerable, even if they live in their own homes, those people need to get the vaccine . So, this is just one option and I hope it's going to create more ability to get this out to a wider range of people."

There is no word yet on where the site will be located. All three sites involved in the program are estimated to administer roughly 11,000 doses to those 65+, education and childcare professionals by February 9.