Mayor Brede proclaims November 21 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' for the 4th consecutive year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the fourth year, Mayor Ardell Brede named the day before Thanksgiving 'Indigenous Peoples' Day.' "Rochester recognizes the historic, cultural, and contemporary contributions and significance of indigenous people," he proclaimed.

A member of the Prairie Island Indian Community sang and played a drum and area members of the Native American community shared words at Indian Heights Park, including Shirley Greising, who says her mother's culture was taken away from her. "Her knowledge of the heritage and the culture taken from her so this is just a healing for us to learn more and just to be involved like this and giving honor to her," she explains.

Friends of Indian Heights are working to build a kiosk at the park for people to read and learn about the Dakota Sioux people.