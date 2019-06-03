Mayor: $35M business that would bring 50 new jobs proposed for Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new $35M project that could bring around 50 new jobs could be coming to Mason City.

Mayor Bill Schickel announced Monday that Bushel Boy Farms, out of Owatonna, Minnesota, has proposed a new facility just south of Mason City on the Avenue of the Saints.

The business would produce locally-grown tomatoes that are distributed to businesses like Hy-Vee and Walmart, Schickel said.

The proposed project would be on 80 acres of land, and the city council will discuss Tuesday the possibility of a service road that the proposed facility would use.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.