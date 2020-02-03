Clear
Mayo wrestling holds off Albert Lea

Mayo took the win on Monday, 42-27.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 11:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

106: Calder Sheehan (Mayo) over Nick Korman (AL) Dec. 9-4

113: Aivin Wasmoen (AL) over Kai Kobayashi (Mayo) MD 20-7

120: Hunter Mullolland (Mayo) over Carsen Knutson (AL) Fall 0:02

126: Riku Kobayashi (Mayo) over Carter Miller (AL) Dec. 9-6

132: Marshall Peters (Mayo) over Tucker Ericksmoen (AL) Fall 1:18

138: Cameron Davis (AL) over FFT

145: Ian Funk (Mayo) over Mason Drescher (AL) Fall 1:47

152: Cole Glazier (AL) over Cade Sheehan (Mayo) Dec. 4-3

160: Henry Eggum (AL) over Dylan Peper (Mayo) MD 11-2

170: Caleb Talamentes (AL) over Ethan Smith (Mayo) Fall 2:17

182: Sam Allen (Mayo) over Kaden Indrelie (AL) Fall 3:10

195: Ethan Vanderwaerdt (Mayo) over Adam Semple (ALL) Fall 2:57

220: Karsten Ernste (Mayo) over FFT

285: Trevor Ball (AL) over Gavin Pike (Mayo) MD 13-4

