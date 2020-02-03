Mayo wrestling holds off Albert Lea

106: Calder Sheehan (Mayo) over Nick Korman (AL) Dec. 9-4
113: Aivin Wasmoen (AL) over Kai Kobayashi (Mayo) MD 20-7
120: Hunter Mullolland (Mayo) over Carsen Knutson (AL) Fall 0:02
126: Riku Kobayashi (Mayo) over Carter Miller (AL) Dec. 9-6
132: Marshall Peters (Mayo) over Tucker Ericksmoen (AL) Fall 1:18
138: Cameron Davis (AL) over FFT
145: Ian Funk (Mayo) over Mason Drescher (AL) Fall 1:47
152: Cole Glazier (AL) over Cade Sheehan (Mayo) Dec. 4-3
160: Henry Eggum (AL) over Dylan Peper (Mayo) MD 11-2
170: Caleb Talamentes (AL) over Ethan Smith (Mayo) Fall 2:17
182: Sam Allen (Mayo) over Kaden Indrelie (AL) Fall 3:10
195: Ethan Vanderwaerdt (Mayo) over Adam Semple (ALL) Fall 2:57
220: Karsten Ernste (Mayo) over FFT
285: Trevor Ball (AL) over Gavin Pike (Mayo) MD 13-4
