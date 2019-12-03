Mayo vs. John Marshall: A rivalry like no other

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Unless if you go to the Twin Cities, you likely won’t find two high school hockey teams from the same city facing off except in Rochester. Tuesday night featured just that. A crosstown rivalry between two conference foes as John Marshall played host to Mayo.

“I used to play basketball – JM was our biggest rivalry there and we lost once and I absolutely hated losing to them,” said Abbi Jacobson from Mayo.

The two schools are separated by a mere four miles and when they meet on a neutral sheet of ice you better believe the neighborly rivalry is cranked up to 11.

“It’s pretty intense because we all grew up playing together and it’s really fun playing crosstown rivalries like that because the game is always high-spirited and fast-paced,” said John Marshall forward, Greta Freed.

Tuesday, the teams stepped onto the rink with one win apiece and nobody was going down without a fight. John Marshall would take the 5-2 victory where Freed says communication was key.

“We’ve done that a lot better, specifically today rather than other games we were able to make plays flow more smoothly.”

Jacobson started the game for the Spartans but had to switch to goalie in the second period after the starting keeper went out with an injury. She brings a next player up mentality to the ice.

“It’s definitely different,” she said. “I’ve gone as goalie one practice – it was a fin practice, it’s just different you know? But, I love it. Whatever I can do to make the team the best it can be I’ll do.”

Most importantly she keeps the game in perspective. It is, after all, just a game.

“I mean the team had fun. We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives and I think there’s something to say for that, too.” Jacobson added.