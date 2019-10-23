Mayo unveils improved radiology department in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday morning for its newly updated radiology department in Albert Lea.

“Today we welcome Mayo Clinic’s continued investment in our Albert Lea medical campus with the opening of a new state of the art X-ray imaging suite,” says Dr. Adam Cole, Radiologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, “which has the ability to significantly increase image quality while simultaneously significantly reducing radiation exposure.”

Mayo officials say the renovations cost over $400,000, doubling their imaging capacity and installing “state of the art” equipment for standing full spine and hip to ankle imaging.

“This most recent advancement comes on the heels of several other updates and expansions,” says Dr. Cole. “Within this past year we have expanded and updated our women’s imaging center, doubling our mammography equipment and then upgrading both machines to allow patients the option of 3D mammography. A little more than a year ago we expanded from one full-time physician radiologist to three full time subspecialist physician radiologists who live right here in Albert Lea. Within the past five years Mayo Clinic has replaced the MR and CT scanners with state of the art equipment. “

Mayo says the new equipment will also reduce radiation by about a third.

“Both as health care professionals and as members of the Albert Lea community we are excited to be able to offer the best in medical imaging,” says Dr. Cole, “and look forward to providing future updates as Mayo Clinic continues to invest in our Albert Lea medical campus.”

Photos courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.