Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo unveils improved radiology department in Albert Lea

$400,000 in updates installed.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:31 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday morning for its newly updated radiology department in Albert Lea.

“Today we welcome Mayo Clinic’s continued investment in our Albert Lea medical campus with the opening of a new state of the art X-ray imaging suite,” says Dr. Adam Cole, Radiologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, “which has the ability to significantly increase image quality while simultaneously significantly reducing radiation exposure.”

Mayo officials say the renovations cost over $400,000, doubling their imaging capacity and installing “state of the art” equipment for standing full spine and hip to ankle imaging.

“This most recent advancement comes on the heels of several other updates and expansions,” says Dr. Cole. “Within this past year we have expanded and updated our women’s imaging center, doubling our mammography equipment and then upgrading both machines to allow patients the option of 3D mammography. A little more than a year ago we expanded from one full-time physician radiologist to three full time subspecialist physician radiologists who live right here in Albert Lea. Within the past five years Mayo Clinic has replaced the MR and CT scanners with state of the art equipment. “

Mayo says the new equipment will also reduce radiation by about a third.

“Both as health care professionals and as members of the Albert Lea community we are excited to be able to offer the best in medical imaging,” says Dr. Cole, “and look forward to providing future updates as Mayo Clinic continues to invest in our Albert Lea medical campus.”

Photos courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events