Mayo to spend $100 million fighting racism and promoting health equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it will invest $100 million of the next decade to “eliminate racism and advance equity and inclusion within Mayo Clinic and improve health equity.”

Mayo leaders recently told staff this effort will include:

• Strengthening pipeline programs for health care professionals as part of its education mission, using a $12 million endowment established by the Board of Governors

• Increasing diverse recruitment of investigators and clinical trial participants to strengthen Mayo Clinic's research mission, using an additional allocation of $3 million per year

• Increasing recruitment and retention of physicians, nurses, and supervisors from underrepresented groups and build an inclusive environment for staff, learners and patients, using an additional allocation of $5 million per year.

• Leveraging digital and telehealth technology to improve equitable health outcomes across the nation. While Mayo Clinic has increasingly expanded its reach to address health disparities in the communities it serves, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the social, economic and health disadvantages that exist in minority communities.

• Addressing conscious and unconscious racism within the organization

• Investing in increasing the diversity of our patient population, with a particular emphasis on patients from the Black community

• Providing staff with meaningful community service activities, and ways to get personally engaged

Mayo Clinic says to emphasize this commitment to stand against racism and prejudice, the Plummer Building's bronze doors were closed Wednesday. These doors are always open, except for rare occasions to mark a historically significant moment for Mayo Clinic or for the nation.

Locations across Mayo Clinic will be lighted yellow Wednesday evening to symbolize hope for change and the Plummer Building’s doors will be reopened on Thursday to “mark a new era at Mayo Clinic.”