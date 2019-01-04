Mayo to close clinics in Alden and Kiester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is closing its clinics in Alden and Kiester as of January 25.

“This decision was not made lightly as we understand how and where people receive health care is a very important issue,” says Jay Mitchell, M.D., chair of outpatient practice for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southeast Minnesota region. “We listened to community concerns and pursued several options. With patient data showing that more than half of the patients using the Alden and Kiester clinics come from other communities, as well as less than 10 patients being seen on any given day at either clinic, we believe patients’ health care needs will be better served in other nearby clinic locations in Lake Mills, New Richland, Wells and Albert Lea.”



Mayo location in Alden.

Mayo location in Kiester.

Mayo announced in October 2018 that the Alden and Kiester clinics would only be open one day a week in November and December. They will continue to be open one day a week until closure, but that day will be also be used to provide education to local patients and community members on how to access care in other ways.

“We have met face to face with the 10 Alden and Kiester staff, which includes schedulers, LPNs, and lab technicians,” says Dr. Mitchell. “No jobs will be lost as all of these staff will be able to select other permanent positions at any of our other Mayo Clinic Health System locations. We sincerely appreciate each of these staff for all they have done to care for patients in Alden and Kiester.”

Mayo says after January 25, people who used to go to the Alden or Kiester Clinics may get their health care in several ways, including:

- A 24/7 Nurse Care Line to treat routine conditions, including prescribing medications when appropriate. Call 507-373-2384 to access our registered nurses via phone.

- Patient Online Services where you can access a secure website that allows you to email questions to your care team, refill prescriptions, view lab results, and more. Go to www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org and click on Patient Online Services to sign up.

- Express Care Online also is available to you through the Patient Online Services website, where you can submit your care issue or concern online and receive a reply from one of our physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants within minutes to address your concern.

- Patients also can receive care at other clinic locations in Lake Mills, New Richland, Wells and in Albert Lea, including Express Care in the Albert Lea or Austin Hy-Vee’s.

“Recruitment of providers continues to be a challenge in not just the Southeast Minnesota region, but at all rural health care sites,” says Dr. Mitchell. “Combined with the lower utilization rate at rural clinics, it is increasingly more difficult to direct resources to facilities like Alden and Kiester. It’s an issue we will continue to face regionally and nationally, which is why we need to continue to come up with alternative ways to provide care to our patients.”