Mayo surgeon uses love of music to help sick children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week a Mayo Clinic Orthopedic Surgeon is in Israel making memories and beautiful music with his oboe.

Dr. Allen Bishop's week-long trip is near and dear to his heart. The surgeon is playing in a concert hosted by the World Doctor's Orchestra.

For more than three decades Bishop has strolled the halls at Mayo Clinic and for ten of those years he has been a member of the World Doctor's Orchestra.The organization boasts a roster of 300 skilled musicians.

"They're all physicians. They come from 40 different countries from around the world," explained Dr. Bishop.

A well-educated and prestigious group of world travelers.

"I've been in Taiwan, I've been to Japan, China, all over Europe. The orchestra has played in South Africa - in the Caribbean," said Dr. Bishop.

The orchestra performs three to four concerts every years.

"We're doing more than just playing and just having fun - so that's pretty neat," exclaimed Bishop.

The orchestral organization collects money for those in desperate need. The physicians pay their own way to every concert they partake in.

"We do it to raise funds and promote world healthcare.The organization being supported in Israel is a group that provides care for children with congenital heart defects," said Dr. Bishop.

A man and his musical instrument making medical strides for the most vulnerable patients.