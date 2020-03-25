Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order

Says patients are still allowed to travel to seek care.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 4:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it supports Governor Walz’ “Stay at Home” order.

Mayo issued a statement Wednesday that such orders, if issued with appropriate exemptions, could be the sort of comprehensive, short-term action needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and its long-term impact:

“Patients are still allowed to travel to seek care in states where emergency orders are in effect. Emergency orders being issued across the country allow those needing to travel to provide or receive care at a health care facility to do so while the order is in effect. At all of our locations, we’ll continue to follow the protocols that have been put in place to keep our staff, patients and communities safe. Mayo Clinic will continue deferring all elective care. Urgent and emergency care will continue.”

“Emergency orders are providing broad exemptions for health care workers to continue coming to work. Staff identified as essential to provide patient care at Mayo Clinic sites, including those who support vital operations needed to support patient care and treatment, will continue to report to work.”

Mayo Clinic says it is will prepared to treat patients with coronavirus and is ready to share its expertise and point of view with others on how to combat this pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events