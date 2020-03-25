Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it supports Governor Walz’ “Stay at Home” order.

Mayo issued a statement Wednesday that such orders, if issued with appropriate exemptions, could be the sort of comprehensive, short-term action needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and its long-term impact:

“Patients are still allowed to travel to seek care in states where emergency orders are in effect. Emergency orders being issued across the country allow those needing to travel to provide or receive care at a health care facility to do so while the order is in effect. At all of our locations, we’ll continue to follow the protocols that have been put in place to keep our staff, patients and communities safe. Mayo Clinic will continue deferring all elective care. Urgent and emergency care will continue.”

“Emergency orders are providing broad exemptions for health care workers to continue coming to work. Staff identified as essential to provide patient care at Mayo Clinic sites, including those who support vital operations needed to support patient care and treatment, will continue to report to work.”

Mayo Clinic says it is will prepared to treat patients with coronavirus and is ready to share its expertise and point of view with others on how to combat this pandemic.