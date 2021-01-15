Mayo still offering COVID tests in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) wants to remind people that its COVID testing site in Albert Lea is still open.

The Minnesota National Guard closed its testing site in Albert Lea due to the winter storm but MCHS says it is still testing people on Friday.

“We of course want all to drive safely if they feel they need to be tested today,” says Senior MCHS Communications Media Specialist Rick Thiesse, “and follow law enforcement guidelines if being told not to hit the roads.”

MCHS’s Albert Lea COVID test site is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 2 pm on the weekends.