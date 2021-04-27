Mayo set to build 11-floor research building in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new 11-floor, 176,000 square foot research building from Mayo Clinic will be going up in Downtown Rochester.

The building, which will be located at the intersection of 3rd St. SW. and 4th Ave. SW. will open in 2023 and is being partially funded thanks to a $49.3M commitment from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation.

"Research is a key pillar of our 2030 strategy," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "We’re committed to advancing more cures, connecting more patients to our expanded expertise, and transforming health care for people everywhere. And that transformation starts with research.

"The new building's high-profile exterior showcases Mayo Clinic's commitment to transformative biomedical research. The integrated work environment continues the legacy of team science and collaboration with incremental facilities for basic and translational cancer biology as well as other areas of scientific inquiry," Mayo said.