Mayo says pandemic could have cost it $3 billion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has filed a voluntary “financial narrative” that claims it was on pace to lose as much as $3 billion in 2020.

The document on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Mayo was filed Friday to the Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) website, which is funded and operated by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the self-regulatory organization charged by Congress with promoting a fair and efficient municipal securities market.

The “financial narrative” states Mayo was looking at $3 billion in operating losses before it took such steps and furloughing or cutting the hours of 30,000 employees and making temporary salary reductions of 7% to 20% for executive, physician and senior administrators. Mayo says those moves could save it $1.2 billion. The document also states Mayo entered the pandemic in a strong financial position with approximately $10.6 billion of cash and investments.

To read Mayo’s “financial narrative,” click here.