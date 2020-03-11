ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it is restricting all non-essential business travel.
That includes international and domestic trips and travel to and from Mayo campuses in Florida and Arizona. Business travel between Midwest locations using personal vehicles will be allowed. This restriction will be in place through the end of August.
Mayo is also requesting any large meetings, conferences, or any other gatherings involving Mayo staff, both on and off campus, be suspended.
Mayo Clinic says it is safe to come to its locations but these moves are in line with precautions advised by the Centers for Disease Control to limit possible transmission of COVID 19, also known as the coronavirus.
Related Content
- Mayo restricting non-essential business travel
- Using Essential Oils to Provide Relief
- Supreme Court to allow federal travel restrictions to take effect
- Simply Essentials announces closure of plant in Charles City
- Five stars for Mayo
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- SAW: Mayo's Gabe Madsen
- Mayo Clinic Emergency Department busy with ice-related injuries
- Spring road restrictions take effect
- US ups travel restrictions as President Trump says more cases 'likely'