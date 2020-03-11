Clear
Mayo restricting non-essential business travel

Precaution designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it is restricting all non-essential business travel.

That includes international and domestic trips and travel to and from Mayo campuses in Florida and Arizona. Business travel between Midwest locations using personal vehicles will be allowed. This restriction will be in place through the end of August.

Mayo is also requesting any large meetings, conferences, or any other gatherings involving Mayo staff, both on and off campus, be suspended.

Mayo Clinic says it is safe to come to its locations but these moves are in line with precautions advised by the Centers for Disease Control to limit possible transmission of COVID 19, also known as the coronavirus.

