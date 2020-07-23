Mayo reopening Express Care clinics in Albert Lea and Austin

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mayo Clinic Health System is reopening Hy-Vee Express Care sites in Albert Lea and Austin to treat patients who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

The locations will reopen on July 28 and see patients by appointment only. The Hy-Vee Express Care clinics have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic but Mayo Clinic Health System says the use of screening, universal masking, and other safety measures will ensure the safety of staff, patients, and shoppers.

Hours of operation will be:

• Tuesday – Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday and Monday: Closed

Appointment must be made in advance, either online at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org or by calling:

• Albert Lea: 507-668-2121

• Austin: 507-433-8758

• Toll free: 888-999-2386

Mayo says patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when making their appointment and those with symptoms will be directed to a testing site or other designated care facilities on the Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin campuses.

To protect patients and staff from possible COVID-19 infection, new safety measures will be observed at Express Care clinics, including:

• Not offering in-person appointments for respiratory-related symptoms;

• Requiring masks for patients and their visitors while visiting Express Care;

• Limiting visitors/companions to one per patient.

Mayo Clinic Health System says Express Care treats patients 18 months through 75 years old. Conditions that may be treated include:

• Acne

• Bladder infections (females, ages 12 to 75 years)

• Cold sores

• Ear pain (without respiratory symptoms)

• Ear wash

• Lice

• Minor burns

• Minor skin infections

• Oral contraceptives (new prescriptions only, females, ages 18 to 34 years)

• Pregnancy testing (urine)

• Rashes

• Smoking cessation (18 years and older)

• Sports/camp exams (age 11 through 25; excluding D1 college sports physicals)

• Stye

• Tick exposure

• TB (Tuberculosis) skin testing, test reading

• Vaccinations (check with Express Care location for availability)

• Vaginal yeast infection (females, ages 18-65 years)

• Wart removal (up to 4 warts per visit)

Conditions NOT seen/treated at Mayo Clinic Express Care include:

• COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms

• Abdominal pain

• Animal bites

• Back pain

• Chest pain

• Fractures/Sprains

• Physical Examinations

• Trauma/Injuries

• Urinary Tract Infection (male patients)

• Vaginal examinations