Mayo releases more info on 30,000 affected by furloughs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 30,000 staff from across all Mayo Clinic locations will be affected by reduced work hour schedules, the healthcare giant said Thursday.

“As part of our financial stabilization efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors and managers at Mayo Clinic have been informing affected staff about the timing and duration of furloughs and reduced work hour schedules,” Mayo said in a statement. “ As part of this process, after the conversations with supervisors, Human Resources began sending confirmation notifications to those staff. After 5,400 letters were sent out, we realized that some contained errors and stopped distribution, so we could review the situation. In the end, of those 5,400, 302 should not have been sent, some due to errors, and others due to changes in work plans. We sent personal apology notes to those who received the notification by mistake and have enhanced our process for remaining notifications.”

Mayo said despite the furloughs, it is prepared to serve patients “whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their wellbeing.”