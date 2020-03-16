Clear
Mayo to start screening visitors for respiratory illness

Those who test positives will not be allowed to visit.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA AND AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is putting new restrictions in place for its facilities in southeastern Minnesota.

Those restrictions for hospitals and clinics include only two visitors for hospitalized patients and only one visitor for others. Visitors are being asked to limit the number of visits and they will now be screened for respiratory illness. Those who test positive will not be allowed to visit.

Mayo says exceptions may include visitors for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and patients who have language barriers. This policy will remain in place until further notice.

In a public statement, Mayo urged:

“Please encourage patients and families to exercise social distancing as a means of protecting themselves and their family members. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices.”

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff. As always, the needs of our patients come first.”

