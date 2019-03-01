Clear
Mayo opening Saturday clinics in Austin and Albert Lea

People who missed medical appointments in February can take advantage.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is temporarily opening Saturday clinics in Albert Lea and Austin.

The move is intended to deal with the many appointments that had to be cancelled due to severe winter weather in February.

“Those who missed appointments during the winter storms will be contacted directly to see if these extended hours will work for them to come in and be seen,” says Dr. Deepi Goyal, regional chair of clinical practice for Mayo’s Southeast Minnesota Region. “Our staff is working diligently to make this happen. They are enthusiastic about the chance to offer care to these patients as quickly as possible.”

The temporary clinics will be open from 8 am until noon every Saturday from March 2 through March 23. In addition to primary care teams, Mayo says nurses, registration staff, and radiology and laboratory services will be available for patients.

Dr. Goyal says if you were affected by this month’s storms and haven’t been contacted yet, please feel free to contact your clinic for details about rescheduling your appointment.

