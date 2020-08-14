Mayo now delivering babies at new Austin birthing center

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System says it has begun deliveries at its new Family Birth Center.

"We are so excited to be moved into the new rooms and have the space needed to provide exceptional, quality care and ensure our patients have positive, lasting memories during their stay with us," says Crystal Studer, nurse manager of the Family Birth Center. "It has truly been a blessing to take so many of the suggestions our patients have given us over the years and produce exactly what they have been asking for. The birthing experience for our patients has been completely transformed, and it has been so rewarding to see our staff also energized with the new space."

The birth center was part of the reconstruction of the third floor of Mayo’s hospital in Austin and now includes:

• The obstetrics operating room is dedicated to cesarean section deliveries and other emergent labor and delivery procedures.

• The nursery and procedure room have been remodeled to allow for newborn resuscitation in a centralized location within the unit with enough room to accommodate all staff and equipment needed.

• A remodeled nurses station, which allows for additional workstations for all team members, can be accessed from multiple locations in the unit.

• Five new labor, delivery and postpartum rooms are complete out of 10 total rooms to be newly constructed, that allow patients to remain in the same location for triage, labor, delivery and postpartum care. All new rooms feature a large private bathroom, refrigerator, couch, gliding chair and plenty of space for visitors.

• A new nourishment room enables a mother's support person to obtain coffee, juice, water and snacks whenever desired. Also, food brought from home can be heated up here. This room is currently closed to patients and families due to COVID-19 but refreshments are still available for patients and family upon request.

• A large equipment room, as well as a supply room, laundry room and soiled utility room also have been completed.

"The new patient rooms allow for more amenities, such as comfortable seating, bathtub, refrigerator, and additional living space, which makes us feel like we are doing a better job taking care of not only our patients, but also their family and support system as a whole," says Korbin Grossman, a nurse in the Family Birth Center.

Construction on the Mayo Family Birth Center in Austin is scheduled to be complete at the end of 2020 or early 2021.