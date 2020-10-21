Mayo moving COVID-19 test sites indoors in Albert Lea and Austin

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Mayo Clinic Health System is moving its COVID-19 testing sites to new indoor locations for the winter.

The move will take place on October 28 and the new test locations will be:

• Albert Lea: East Annex, 210 St. Mary Ave.

• Austin: 510 Second St. NW

• Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

• Red Wing: Professional and Community Building, 1407 W. Fourth St.

Mayo says the new Albert Lea, Austin, and Red Wing locations are immediately next to the current drive-thru testing location. The new Owatonna test sits will be about four miles from the current testing location.

"As we move COVID-19 testing indoors, we are continuing to prioritize the safety of all patients and staff members," says Sarah Crane, M.D., Mayo Clinic's director of Primary Care in Southeast Minnesota. "Patients can expect some process changes to account for the new environment and subsequent new safety precautions, but our dedication to providing our communities with the testing they need remains unchanged."

Mayo Clinic Health System coronavirus test sits will remain open 10 am to 5 pm weekdays and 9 am to 2 pm weekends.

One change for patients who meet testing criteria is that an appointment time for their COVID-19 test will be now scheduled for them at the new indoor testing sites. Mayo says patients will arrange their appointment time during the screening process to maximize parking availability at the new testing locations and minimize waiting during peak hours.

Patients will be required to wear masks throughout their appointment, except as directed by Mayo Clinic Health System staff, and visitors will only be permitted if patients require their assistance during the appointment.

Mayo says the drive-thru test sites have been highly successful and could reopen in the spring if necessary.