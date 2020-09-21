Mayo making 'thank you' payments to employees who lost salary due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic continues its economic recovery from the COVID -19 pandemic with a “thank you” payment to allied health staff.

30,000 Mayo employees were furloughed or had their hours cut after non-emergency medical care was suspended in Minnesota and many other places due to the coronavirus. Now, the health care provider is making a $1,000 payment to allied health staff. In addition, individual payments will be made to staff who saw a pay cut and to those who saw their Mayo retirement plans affects.

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia and Mayo Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Bolton issued the following statement on these financial windfalls:

“We are exceedingly proud of our staff and grateful for how they have remained focused on our patients, mission and values throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic continues and additional uncertainly remains ahead, we want to express our deep gratitude to our staff, who keep Mayo Clinic strong and provide the compassionate care, life-saving research and innovation that is needed now more than ever.”