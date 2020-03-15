Clear
Mayo limiting visitors because of coronavirus

Restrictions in place for Rochester but not currently for Albert Lea or Austin.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is limiting visitors to its campuses due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 coronavirus.

In Rochester, only up to two visitors per patient at a time will be allowed, and visitors will be asked to limit the number of visits. Visitors will be screened for respiratory illness. Other Mayo locations in southeastern Minnesota are not limiting visitors currently but that may change.

In southwestern Minnesota: Patients will be restricted to one visitor per person at hospitals and clinics starting on March 17. There will be exceptions for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and patients who need language services.

Visitor restrictions are also in place at Mayo facilities in Arizona, Florida, and northwest and southwest Wisconsin.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic says “These restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones” but are necessary to protect patients and staff.

Mayo says this restrictions on visitation are temporary and to stay updated on the latest developments, click here.

