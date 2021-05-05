Mayo lacrosse senior goalie spent time off last season preparing for this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lacrosse season is underway at Mayo High School in Rochester.

The Mayo boys' lacrosse season was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but that wasn't going to stop senior goalie Hayden Jones from improving his game.

During the off-season, he watched film and critiqued his technique.

Jones also credits one of his coaches for the improvements he's made.

"I think I've improved the most mentally, definitely. And then just not being scared of the ball. Being able to talk to my defenders because Seabass always says goalies have the best people skills because every time you get scored on, it's your job to rally everybody and be like this isn't any one person's fault. It's a group effort. We've got to fix one thing at a time," says Jones.

Jones says an athlete's junior year is the most important for college coaches to watch film.

Without being able to take the field his junior year, he knew he needed to play somehow and prove himself.

Jones would end up playing for the loons, a training and developmental program, different club teams, and showcases across the midwest.

"My goalie coach always said to take it one possession at a time. That's kind of how life works I guess. You take one thing at a time and you roll with the punches. Same thing with lacrosse," says Jones.

He will be continuing his lacrosse career in college.