Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Spartans take round one.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Mayo Spartans boy's basketball team takes round one in the Rochester rivalry, defeating John Marshall 76-64.

Mayo will next face Northfield Tuesday.

John Marshall will next face Mankato West Tuesday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Image

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Night to Shine

Image

Super plungers kick off Polar Plunge 2020

Image

Alternate side parking goes into effect

Community Events