Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Mayo Spartans boy's basketball team takes round one in the Rochester rivalry, defeating John Marshall 76-64.
Mayo will next face Northfield Tuesday.
John Marshall will next face Mankato West Tuesday.
