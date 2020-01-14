ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The Mayo Spartans used the three pointer to their advantage Tuesday, defeating Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference play.
The Spartans will next face Red Wing Thursday. Albert Lea will next face Century Friday.
Related Content
- Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win
- Big gift for Mayo in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- UPDATE: Mayo responds to strike authorization vote in Albert Lea
- Statewide union to join strike at Mayo in Albert Lea
- SEIU Albert Lea members reach agreement with Mayo
- Mayo Clinic renovates Cancer Center in Albert Lea
- Mayo opening Saturday clinics in Austin and Albert Lea
- Mayo expanding clinic at Albert Lea Hy-Vee
- Mayo unveils improved radiology department in Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...