Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

The Spartans offense was too much for the Tigers.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The Mayo Spartans used the three pointer to their advantage Tuesday, defeating Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference play. 

The Spartans will next face Red Wing Thursday. Albert Lea will next face Century Friday. 

