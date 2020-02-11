Clear
Mayo holds off Winona, statewide hockey scores

The Mayo Spartans held off Winona, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Blaine 3, Rogers 2, OT

Breck 7, North Branch 2

Champlin Park 2, Chanhassen 1

Delano/Rockford 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4

Detroit Lakes/Perham 9, Park Rapids Area 0

Dodge County Wildcats 7, Somerset, Wis. 6, OT

Duluth Denfeld 5, Pine City Area 1

Duluth East 2, Superior, Wis. 0

East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1

East Ridge 6, New Prague 0

Eden Prairie 6, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2

Grand Rapids 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 0

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Bemidji 3

Holy Angels 2, Farmington 1

Holy Family Catholic 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Hutchinson 4, Waconia 2

Kittson County Central 11, Bagley/Fosston 1

Lakeville North 4, Hastings 1

Lakeville South 3, Hermantown 2

Monticello Moose 5, Princeton 2

Morris Benson Area Storm 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3

New Ulm Eagles 5, Windom Area 4

Northfield 5, Albert Lea 2

Orono 3, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1

Osseo 3, Mounds View 2, OT

Owatonna 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2

Prairie Centre 5, Redwood Valley 4

Proctor 7, Northern Lakes Lightning 1

Providence Academy 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1

Red Lake Falls 5, Crookston Pirates 4

River Lakes Stars 4, Coon Rapids 0

Rochester Mayo 3, Winona/Cotter 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora/Milaca 2

Spring Lake Park 6, Roseville 2

St. Francis 3, Chisago Lakes 2

St. Paul Academy 4, Mankato West 1

St. Paul Johnson 6, Minneapolis 0

St. Thomas Academy 5, Stillwater 2

Tartan 4, Irondale/Saint Anthony 3

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Warroad 10, Lake of the Woods 2

Waseca 9, Austin/Austin Pacelli 3

White Bear Lake 2, Forest Lake 0

Worthington/Fulda 6, Willmar 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
2A Section 2
Semifinal
Eden Prairie 3, Holy Family Catholic 1

Minnetonka 2, Shakopee 1

2A Section 4
Semifinal
Hill-Murray 1, Woodbury Area 0

Stillwater 5, Mounds View 2

2A Section 5
Semifinal
Blaine 1, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0

Maple Grove 4, Rogers 1

2A Section 8
Semifinal
Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Alexandria 1

Roseau 7, Buffalo Bison 3

1A Section 3
Championship
Luverne Cardinals 4, Mankato West 1

1A Section 4
Semifinal
South St. Paul 2, Mahtomedi 1

St. Paul United 3, Simley 1

1A Section 6
Semifinal
River Lakes Stars 4, Fergus Falls 2

Willmar 5, Northern Lakes Lightning 4, 2OT

