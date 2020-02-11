Mayo holds off Winona, statewide hockey scores

BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Blaine 3, Rogers 2, OT
Breck 7, North Branch 2
Champlin Park 2, Chanhassen 1
Delano/Rockford 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4
Detroit Lakes/Perham 9, Park Rapids Area 0
Dodge County Wildcats 7, Somerset, Wis. 6, OT
Duluth Denfeld 5, Pine City Area 1
Duluth East 2, Superior, Wis. 0
East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1
East Ridge 6, New Prague 0
Eden Prairie 6, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2
Grand Rapids 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Bemidji 3
Holy Angels 2, Farmington 1
Holy Family Catholic 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Hutchinson 4, Waconia 2
Kittson County Central 11, Bagley/Fosston 1
Lakeville North 4, Hastings 1
Lakeville South 3, Hermantown 2
Monticello Moose 5, Princeton 2
Morris Benson Area Storm 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3
New Ulm Eagles 5, Windom Area 4
Northfield 5, Albert Lea 2
Orono 3, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1
Osseo 3, Mounds View 2, OT
Owatonna 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2
Prairie Centre 5, Redwood Valley 4
Proctor 7, Northern Lakes Lightning 1
Providence Academy 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
Red Lake Falls 5, Crookston Pirates 4
River Lakes Stars 4, Coon Rapids 0
Rochester Mayo 3, Winona/Cotter 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora/Milaca 2
Spring Lake Park 6, Roseville 2
St. Francis 3, Chisago Lakes 2
St. Paul Academy 4, Mankato West 1
St. Paul Johnson 6, Minneapolis 0
St. Thomas Academy 5, Stillwater 2
Tartan 4, Irondale/Saint Anthony 3
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Warroad 10, Lake of the Woods 2
Waseca 9, Austin/Austin Pacelli 3
White Bear Lake 2, Forest Lake 0
Worthington/Fulda 6, Willmar 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
2A Section 2
Semifinal
Eden Prairie 3, Holy Family Catholic 1
Minnetonka 2, Shakopee 1
2A Section 4
Semifinal
Hill-Murray 1, Woodbury Area 0
Stillwater 5, Mounds View 2
2A Section 5
Semifinal
Blaine 1, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0
Maple Grove 4, Rogers 1
2A Section 8
Semifinal
Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Alexandria 1
Roseau 7, Buffalo Bison 3
1A Section 3
Championship
Luverne Cardinals 4, Mankato West 1
1A Section 4
Semifinal
South St. Paul 2, Mahtomedi 1
St. Paul United 3, Simley 1
1A Section 6
Semifinal
River Lakes Stars 4, Fergus Falls 2
Willmar 5, Northern Lakes Lightning 4, 2OT
