Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Spartans starting off their season in Graham.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Mayo boy's hockey team dropped their home opener against Hutchinson, falling 4-2 Friday.

The Spartans will next play Century Saturday at 7:15 P.M. 

Community Events