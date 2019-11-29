ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Mayo boy's hockey team dropped their home opener against Hutchinson, falling 4-2 Friday.
The Spartans will next play Century Saturday at 7:15 P.M.
Related Content
- Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson
- Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener
- John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park
- Mayo sweeps Farmington at home
- Mayo ambulance service opens in Austin
- Five stars for Mayo
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Hockey concussion recommendations
- Thursday hockey highlights
- Mayo opening Saturday clinics in Austin and Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...