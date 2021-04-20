Mayo has several vaccine appointments available throughout SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is asking anyone who wants to be vaccinated to get an appointment this week.

Mayo said it has several vaccine appointments available throughout southeastern Minnesota.

"Anyone, including non-Mayo patients, may schedule a time to get vaccinated in Rochester, and at our Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Southeastern Minnesota and Southwestern Minnesota. You do not need to be a resident of Minnesota to get vaccinated in Minnesota," Mayo said.

For those who wish to schedule an appointment, please call the appointment line at:

• Mayo Clinic in Rochester: 507-538-4040

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota: 507-434-9929

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota: 507-594-2100

Established Mayo Clinic patients may go to Patient Online Services at mayoclinic.org to schedule their visit.