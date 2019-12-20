Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

MCKINNEY, Texas - Mayo grad Zach Robertson admits himself he's had a unique journey.

"I've had a unique journey getting here but I wouldn't change a single thing, it's been great," Robertson said.

Robertson, a South Dakota State transfer, will play the biggest game of his life Saturday as Minnesota State Mankato takes on West Florida in the Division II National Championship Game.

National championship has been our goal since day one," Robertson said. "We've been talking about since the first day of practice and it's just been a great ride with my best friends."