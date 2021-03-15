Mayo grab Gabe Madsen enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Mayo grad Gabe Madsen entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday, confirmed by the Athletic and first reported by VerbalCommits.

The freshman played in just two games this season before opting out, citing concerns about the lifestyle brought on by the Cornavirus. Madsen averaged six minutes-per-game, scoring his only three points of the season against Georgia on Dec. 19.

His twin brother Mason played in 15 games, averaging 6.5 points-per-contest in just under 18 minutes of action.

Gabe held scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Xavier among others coming out of high school.