Mayo giving out $200,000 to promote racial equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is offering $200,000 to programs aimed at advancing racial equity.

The “EverybodyIN Fund for Change” was created with more than $88,000 donated from Mayo Clinic staff and matching funds from the healthcare provider.

"Mayo Clinic established the EverybodyIN Fund for Change in response to staff who asked for opportunities to support change and equity in communities," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement for Mayo Clinic. "We are excited to begin receiving grant applications and award organizations that directly benefit the communities where many of our patients and staff live."

Grants are available for organizations in Minnesota, Arizona, and Florida and applicants will be assessed, in part, on how their efforts will contribute to eliminating racism, promoting social justice, and advancing equity and inclusion for diverse members of Mayo's communities.

Deadline to apply is November 29.