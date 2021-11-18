Mayo gives safety tips for holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is on the list for having some of the worst positive COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

Mayo Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Abinash Virk said people who are unvaccinated are 13-15 times more likely to be infected by the coronavirus than those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Virk recommends that if you are traveling for the holidays and attending social gatherings, to get tested before the event to make sure you keep those around you safe - especially if they have a higher risk of infection.

"We do recommend, particularly in the upper midwest where there's an increase in the number of cases, that people are extremely cautious about getting together for Thanksgiving," said Dr. Virk. "We would recommend smaller numbers, and hopefully everyone is vaccinated when getting together."

She encourages masking at events when you are not eating or drinking and reiterates that the strongest line of defense against the deadly virus is getting vaccinated.

"This is particularly important for people who are not vaccinated," said Dr. Virk. "Your risk of infection is significantly higher, your risk of being asymptomatic and transmitting to someone else who is not vaccinated is much higher. We do recommend taking extra precautions during travel, as well as when you're getting together with the family."