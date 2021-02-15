Mayo girl's basketball pursuing perfection

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two years ago, Ryan Carpenter was in his first season as Mayo's head coach, getting his feet wet and hoping to take the program to the next level.

"They really took our message from the beginning that this was a process," he said in 2019.

That process has the Spartans reaping the benefits in 2021. Mayo is 9-0 this season with seven wins coming by double digits or more.

"One of the things we defined as the process even this year the persisent pursuit of perfection," he said. "Perfection is never attainable in sports, you're always going to have mistakes, but if you're constantly striving to be perfect, that pursuit is the process and the girls have really bought into that."

So far, the Spartans have been perfect and it's the players' work ethic that stands out to him.

"We don't take days off, every day in practice is a grind, we're working hard and they just put in tons of time, not only in practice but on their own," he said. "This season is kind of the culminating effort of that."

Mayo has a veteran squad, highlighted by six-foot-four-inch senior Anna Miller. The Drake Bulldog commit said playing together with the same supporting cast for the past three years -- it's special to see the hard work pay off.

It's been really fun to see and I think we've worked really hard for that and definitely just putting work in the offseason and we just got back from weights so we work hard," Miller said.

The Spartans could be on another collision course with Farmington. The two met during a nailbiter in last year's section championship game. As cliche as it may sound, Carpenter isn't looking ahead that far yet.

"The goal is to take it just one game at a time," he said. "Obviously everyone has that same goal at the end of the year and that's to make the state tournament. If we are consistently pursuing that perfection that we talk about, the results are going to take care of themselves."

Mayo will look to stay perfect Tuesday against Century.