Mayo gets an 'A' for patient safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says eight of its hospitals around the country have earned an “A” for patient safety.

The grades come from The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit agency run by employers and other large buers of health benefits.

"Congratulations to the eight Mayo Clinic hospitals that received 'A' grades for patient safety," says Henry Ting, M.D., chief value officer, Mayo Clinic. "These scores reflect Mayo Clinic's commitment to patient care and the remarkable dedication of each and every Mayo Clinic employee. Mayo Clinic strives to be the safest organization to receive care and deliver care."

Receiving top marks for patient safety are:

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Mankato, Red Wing, Eau Claire, WI, and La Crosse, WI.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida.

The Leapfrog Group says its Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year and is based on 17 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 11 additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score.