Mayo gets $26 million for blood treatment to fight coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has been awarded $26 million for its national program to use convalescent plasma to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mayo says the money from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) comes just as it continues expanding access and infrastructure for the program, which coordinates a national online physician/patient registry (uscovidplasma.org) that increases availability of experimental convalescent plasma for hospitalized patients in need.

Convalescent plasma refers to blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19. That plasma is then used to treat others with advanced illness.

“Mayo Clinic mobilized quickly to advance convalescent plasma in a scientific way,” says Dr. Joyner, a Mayo Clinic anesthesiologist and the program’s principal investigator. “We are pleased to work with our colleagues and the federal government to fight this pandemic every way we can as part of Mayo's patient-focused mission. The genuine collaboration of researchers across the nation is key to realizing the full potential of convalescent plasma treatment.”

In less than a month, Mayo says more than 2,000 hospitals and 4,000 physicians have enrolled 10,000 patients and more than half of them have been infused and thousands more are potentially eligible for convalescent plasma

“Federal support for research is essential. This additional funding will not only sustain the program, but amplify its effectiveness and enhance our ability to engage an even greater number of patients and providers to participate,” says Gregory Gores, M.D., Kinney Executive Dean for Research at Mayo Clinic. “Mayo Clinic is grateful for the funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.”