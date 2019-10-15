Clear

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section finals, others advance

The Spartans season comes to a close with Tuesday's loss.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fast start to the game helped Lakeville South to a 4-1 victory over the Mayo Spartans in Tuesday's Section 1AA championship.

Click the video above to view highlights. Scores can be found below.

Boys

Section 1A: Austin 8, Byron 1

Section 1A: Rochester Lourdes 3, La-Crescent-Hokah 2

Section 1AA: Lakeville South 4, Rochester Mayo 1

Austin will represent the home team and Lourdes will be the visiting team for the Section championship at Paul Giel Field in Winona on Oct. 17 at 4:00 PM.

Girls

Section 1A: Cotter 1, Byron 0

Section 1A: Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0

Cotter will play host to Lourdes at Paul Giel Field in Winona at 7:30 PM on Oct. 17.

