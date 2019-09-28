Clear
Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West

The Scarletts were too much in the end.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

EAGAN, Minnesota -- For one night, the Mayo Spartans played in the very stadium the Minnesota Vikings call home. Mayo fell 58-21 to Mankato West in the Vikings Prep Spotlight Series. 

The Spartans will next face John Marshall on Friday. 

