Mayo expert on vaccinations and COVID-19 trends

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just over fifty percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but co-chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group Dr. Melanie Swift said that Mayo's goal is to have a majority of people vaccinated.

Dr. Swift said the vaccination is the best defense against the coronavirus and the delta variant, calling on community members to do their part to stop the spread of this virus.

"We've got to get a much larger number of people getting their initial vaccine, that's how we are ultimately going to bring about the end of the pandemic," said Dr. Swift. "We want to remind people that vaccine is still the best line of defense against COVID-19 - including the Delta variant."

Dr. Swift offers three levels when weighing the risks and benefits of the vaccine: personal, community, and global.

"Think not just about yourself, think not just about your community, we have all got to be in this together," said Dr. Swift. "Do our part to end the global pandemic, as well. So I think when we think about the risks and benefits on that broader scale, it becomes clear that the benefits clearly point to everyone getting vaccinated if they are at all able to."

With the recent CDC recommendation of the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised and the FDA approval of booster shots, there remains hope in the Med City.

"It's important that we pull together," said Dr. Swift. "I think the best way through this pandemic - and probably the only way through this pandemic - is for us to pull together. We did that at the beginning and we are capable of doing that."